Barbara Surilda Gundrum, age 86, of Mt.Orab, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at her residence. She was retired from the Miller Shoe Company in Cincinnati, Ohio. Barbara was born May 5, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Dallas and Janie Mae (Inebnit) Boswell. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years – William J. “Bill” Gundrum, Sr. in 2020 whom she married April 12, 1975.

Mrs. Gundrum is survived by four sons – Bruce Boswell and wife Sharon of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Jerry Jewell and wife Lisa of Arnheim, Ohio, Jimmy Jewell and wife Laura of Eugene, Oregon and William J “Bill” Gundrum, Jr. and wife Leigh Ann of Taylor Mill, Kentucky; ten grandchildren – Brian Boswell, Chris Boswell, Tonya Bellingham and husband Mark, Josh Jewell and wife Jennifer, Melissa Taylor and husband Zachary, James Jewell and wife Meghan, Paige Gundrum, Jakob Gundrum and wife Torria, Gracie Gundrum and Jordan Gundrum; eleven great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; two brothers – Joe Boswell of Cincinnati, Ohio and Jack Boswell of Kentucky and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday, April 15, 2024 at the Peace Lutheran Church, 10581 Day-Hill Arnheim Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Pastor Laura Shreffler will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Monday at the church. Interment will be in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com