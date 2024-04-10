Rachel Louise Bonar, age 89, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 7, 2024 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was a homemaker, a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School and loved working in the nursery, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a Girl Scout and Brownie Leader, volunteer election poll worker and loved sewing and making candles. Rachel was born August 8, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Rupert and Rachel (Wells) Davis. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years – Dale Eugene Bonar, Sr. in 2015 whom she married June 28, 1958, one daughter – Rebecca Ann Bonar in 2018 and five brothers and sisters – Margaret Lewis, Jay Salyers, Minerva Mack, Rupert Davis and Joe Davis.

Mrs. Bonar is survived by two children – Krystal Rae Wainscott and husband Doug and Dale Eugene Bonar, Jr. and wife Sandy both of Georgetown, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Bradley Bonar and Rebecca Cahall, Travis Bonar and wife Ashley, Logan Bonar and wife Kalene, Mariah Bonar, A.J. Haddix, Sean Haddix and Sarah McCarty and Kelly Haddix; nine great grandchildren – Beckett, Cooper, Lincoln, Porter, Hudson, Kayden, Laina, Ziva and Peyden and special nephew – Bill Lewis and wife Dorothy of Williamsburg, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Scott Hennig and Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church, Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121