Donald Segar, III, age 31, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a supervisor for Spectrum, musician, artist, hard worker, family man who provided for his family and would take care of anyone and had a very special relationship with his nephews. Donald was born March 5, 1992 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Susan (Cockrell) Edens of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Donald Segar, Jr of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents – Edward and Kathleen Cockrell and paternal grandparents – Donald and Ella Segar.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Segar is survived by his fiancée – Aislynn Aleshire of Georgetown, Ohio; one daughter – Charlotte Segar of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Amber Bachman of Milford, Ohio; two nephews – Logan Rhodes of Milford, Ohio and Gavin Falgner of Lynchburg, Ohio and many friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 7, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Bob Cockrell will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

