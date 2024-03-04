Randy Lee Kuhn, of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the age of 67. He was born to the late Donald and Vivian (nee Willis) Kuhn in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 30, 1956.

Randy is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years Debbie Kuhn; his loving daughters Randi Sue (Bill Brown) Manning of Milford, Ohio, and Andrea Lee (Keith) Kelley of Williamsburg, Ohio. Along with his cherished grandchildren Lucas, Maddox, Hannah, Bre, Brooke, Evan, and Eric; his sister Donna Kuhn-Gerin of Cincinnati, Ohio, and last but not least his beautiful dogs Jake and Lexi.

Randy loved being outdoors, and fishing. He enjoyed making his home beautiful, and spending time with his family and friends.

Randy’s family will be holding a Celebration of Life at his home later in the summer.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.