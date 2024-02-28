Karen Marie Schwallie-Gallenstein, 40, was given wings to fly to her Heavenly home Monday, February 26, 2024.

Karen was welcomed to the world on December 16, 1983 by her loving parents, Pamela Wills of Hamersville and Thomas Schwallie of Ripley. In addition to her parents, Karen is survived by her devoted fiancé, Tony Doll, of Amelia; two beautiful daughters, Alexis Boone and Ainslee Gallenstein and their amazing father, Mark Gallenstein, of Maysville; her fur babies, Koala and Boris; her younger siblings, Kelley (Jack) Bane of Tollesboro, KY, and Robert (Christina) Schwallie of Louisa, KY; her special Auntie Ollie Bissantz of Russellville; her paternal grandfather, James Schwallie of Ripley, OH; her niece and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Delmor and Mable Jones, and her paternal grandmother, Rose Schwallie.

Karen was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2015, and her life drastically changed. Prior to her diagnosis, she had obtained her nursing license from Hondros College. Karen fought hard for her daughters, and on the days she was tired, her parents and loved ones provided the strength she struggled to find. Karen lived life to make others smile and leaves behind so many precious memories. Her absence will leave a permanent void.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, March 3, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Jackie Wayne McElfresh will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Sunday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: St. Patrick School 318 Limestone Street Maysville, KY. 41056.

