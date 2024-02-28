Joyce Ann Strecker, 83 years of age, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2024, at her residence.

Joyce was born on September 1, 1940, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Serilda (Wells) Murray. Joyce worked as a licensed practical nurse for the Adams County Regional Medical Center until her retirement. She attended the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Strecker, whom she married on April 4, 1964, and who passed away on August 27, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her grandchild, Lynn; her brother, John Murray; and her sisters, Janet Noble and Helen Faulkenstine.

Joyce is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Todd Geeslin, of Sardinia; and her son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Tanya Strecker, of Winchester. She will be missed by her two grandchildren, Hayden and Kayleigh.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, March 1, 2024, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Winchester.

Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation, on Friday, March 1, 2024, beginning at 1:00 pm, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Winchester. Richard Williams will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Winchester Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home. Please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in our online guestbook.