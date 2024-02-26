Five students Western Brown School District recently donated $1,200 to the Brown County Night to Shine event, an event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation that’s held each year to bring a memorable “prom night” experience to the local special needs community. The funds donated by Western Brown students were proceeds from the Valentine’s Day dance held at the Venue on Lake Grant in Mt. Orab on Feb. 10. Over 200 seventh and eighth grade students from the Hamersville Elementary/Middle School and Mt. Orab Middle School attended this fun evening.