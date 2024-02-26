The Lake Waynoka Garden Club welcomes Chris Kline, of the Butterfly Ridge Conservation Center. Kline is an expert on how to attract butterflies to your yard and garden. This free program will take place on Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m. at the Lake Waynoka Lodge.

More information about the Butterfly Ridge Conservation Center in southeast Ohio can be found here: https://www.butterfly-ridge.com. This program is open to the public. An open pass will be left with Security.

For information, call Lou Mays, president, at (937) 205-7916.