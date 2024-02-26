For the first time in school history, the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School girls’ bowling team qualified for the district tournament.

The Lady Jays placed fourth of 12 teams at the OHSAA Southwest District Division II Sectional Bowling Tournament at Cherry Grove Lanes on Feb. 14 to earn a berth in the district tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek on Feb. 20.

The Lady Jays were led in the sectional tourney by senior Anna Castle, who bowled for a three-game series score of 496.

Ripley senior Kilyn Baker finished with a three-game series score of 432, and senior teammate Jersey Fulton finished with a three-game series score of 417.

Ripley junior Skylar Brizendine finished with a score of 381, and senior Naveah Vaughn finished with a score of 363.

The Lady Jays are coached by James Castle.