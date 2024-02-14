Shirley Ann Cornette, age 82, of Georgetown, Ohio and formerly of Hamersville, Ohio passed away Friday, February 9, 2024 at the Villa Georgetown Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Shirley was born March 5, 1941 in Elizaville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Richard Arlin and Marjorie Mae (Whisman) McIntosh. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years – Donald William Cornette, Sr. in 2011, one son – Donald W. Cornette, Jr., one daughter – Andrea M. Condon, three brothers – Bobby McIntosh, John McIntosh and Dennis McIntosh, four sisters – Norma Jean McIntosh, Joyce McIntosh, Bonnetta Watson and Nancy King and one nephew – Jeff Watson.

Mrs. Cornette is survived by one daughter – Carla Covert of Sardinia, Ohio; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two brothers – Scottie McIntosh and wife Tracy of Milford, Ohio and Benny McIntosh and wife Carolyn of Loveland, Ohio; two sisters – Freida West and husband Don of Georgetown, Ohio and Phyllis Bair of Columbus, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Hospice of Hope in Maysville, Kentucky and the Villa Georgetown for the wonderful care they provided for Shirley.

There will be no service. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

