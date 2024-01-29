William Joseph Trevino “B.J.”, a resident of Mt. Orab, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the age of 44, surrounded by loved ones.

He was the father of Isaac Trevino. Son of Domingo Jr. and Peggy Trevino. Brother of Christina (John) Boone, Lisa (Joe) Hensley, and Tony (Jennifer) Trevino. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends, and many loved ones who will miss him dearly.

William was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ovie and Betty Faulkner, and Domingo Sr. and Elosia Trevino.

B.J.’s loved ones will remember him as a patient, strong, and good soul.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.