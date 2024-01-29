Gary Newman, age 77, of Seaman, OH, passed away Saturday, January 27, 2024 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. He was born January 19, 1947 in Maysville, KY, the son of the late John F. and Betty (Schreffler) Newman. He retired from DP & L. Gary was an Army veteran and a member of the Bible Baptist Church in West Union. He lived to hunt.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Patty Newman of Seaman; son John Newman of Brighton, MI; daughter, Julie Newman of Napolean, OH and grandchildren, Cody (Brooke) Newman of Monroe, MI and Tanner Reimund of Napolean, OH.

Following cremation, there will be a memorial service with military services by the Adams County and Army Honor Guard at the Cherry Fork Cemetery on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 11:00 AM. Tim Carter will be officiating. Friends and family are invited to attend, as well as join us for a meal at the Bible Baptist Church after the services.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is caring for the family.

