Mary Kathleen Tolin, age 69, of Georgetown Ohio died Sunday January 14, 2024, at the Hospice of Cincinnati in Anderson Twp. She spent her life taking care of and protecting her family. Mary or “Kathy” as she preferred to be called, was born October 25, 1954, in Georgetown, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Odell and Ann Green. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Betty Lewis and four brothers: Steve, Don, Kenneth, and Dave Green.

Mrs. Tolin is survived by her husband of 49 years – George Thomas Tolin whom she married on October 5, 1974 and her five children – Deanna Staker (Tolin) and husband Aaron Staker of Batavia, Ohio, Benjamin Tolin, Deborah Hiles, Sawyer Tolin, and Maxwell Tolin; four grandchildren – Ashley Clark, Hayley Clark, Gage Tolin and Memphis Vining. ; four brothers – Vernon Green, Richard Green, Jerry Green & Terry Green ; Two loving sisters Cindy Gray and Rena Prall – ; and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life Open House will be held from 1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, at the Fraternal order of Eagles Lodge, 600 Mount Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.