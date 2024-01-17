Carol E. Holton, age 95, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at the Ohio Valley Manor near Ripley, Ohio with family by her side. She graduated from Georgetown High School in 1946 as class valedictorian and from The Ohio State University in 1950 from the College of Commerce, a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim, Ohio and the Order of the Eastern Star Russellville Chapter #461 and former board member for the Brown County Health and Wellness Foundation. Carol had traveled and lived all over the world while her husband was serving in the military. She was an administration assistant for various government jobs for the United States and enjoyed traveling, spending time with her dog, Rufus, reading, bird watching and was an accomplished artist. Carol was born March 10, 1928 near Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Floyd and Alice (Day) Brooks. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Frank Holton in 2005, three brothers-in-law – Ralph Holton, Chester Holton and Joe Holton, one sister-in-law – Mary Effie Crossmock, one nephew – Larry Holton and one niece – Marcie Holton.

Mrs. Holton is survived by one sister-in-law – Elizabeth “Mrs. Joe” Holton of Decatur, Ohio; six nieces and nephews – Chuck Holton and wife Doris of Cincinnati, Ohio, JoAnn Fauth of Ripley, Ohio, Jean Bolender and husband Randy of Russellville, Ohio, John Crossmock and wife Lori of Springfield, Illinois, Karen White and husband Phil of Ripley, Ohio and Janice Gray and husband Larry of Cherry Fork, Ohio and several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 19, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Drue Lane will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Peace Lutheran Church, Dorcas Circle, 10581 Day Hill Arnheim Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or the Brown County Humane Society, 100 Veterans Blvd, Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or the Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd. Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ohio Valley Manor for the wonderful and compassionate care of their Aunt Carol during the past two years.

