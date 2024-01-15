On Saturday, Feb. 24, The Gaslight Theater in Georgetown will be filled with stories from Ulysses S. Grant about his Union Army, in a presentation: “The General Speaks: Grant On His Northern Officers”. Grant will be portrayed by Dr. Curt Fields of Memphis, Tennessee. Dr. Fields is an extraordinary representation of Grant and with a deep background in U.S. History and Grant, he is sure to enlighten the audience. This is a U.S. Grant Homestead Association sponsored event. The USGHA has partnered with Dr. Fields for a decade. The program will begin at 1:30pm with period music performed by Deann Kelley Kropf and Grant will take the stage at 2:00pm. Please plan for another visit to Historic Georgetown, Ohio, for our annual U.S. Grant Birthday Celebration on Saturday, April 27, 2024!

For more information about this free program, and other events please visit our website: www.usgrantboyhoodhome.org or our FB page U.S. Grant Boyhood Home & Schoolhouse Historic Sites.