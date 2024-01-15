Ripley’s Ty Fyffe goes up for a shot over Fayetteville defenders. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Nathan Lacy led the way in scoring for the Blue Jays in their Jan. 5 league game against Fayetteville with 10 points. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s Jayden Bartley launches a shot in the Blue Jays’ battle against Fayetteville on Jan. 5. Photo by Wade Linville

Fayetteville’s Jack South launches a shot in the Rockets’ Jan. 5 win over Ripley. Photo by Wade Linville

Fayetteville’s Chase Hendrix recorded a double-double in the Rockets’ win at Ripley with 13 rebounds and 10 points. Photo by Wade Linville

Fayetteville’s Cayden Jones goes up for a shot in the Rockets’ Jan. 5 win at Ripley. Photo by Wade Linville

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets dominated in the second half to claim a 64-40 victory over the home standing Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays on Jan. 5.

The Blue Jays trailed by only three, 16-13, at the end of the first quarter and were only down by six points heading into halftime break. But the Rockets heated up in the second half, outscoring the Blue Jays 18-9 in the third quarter to expand their lead to 49-32.

The Rockets finished on a high note, outscoring the Blue Jays 17-8 in the fourth frame.

Leading the way for the Rockets in the win was sophomore guard Ayden Wells. Wells buried five-of-nine shots from the field (four-of-eight from three-point range), and connected on his only attempt from the charity stripe to finish with 15 points.

Recording a double-double for the Rockets was senior forward Chase Hendrix, pulling down 13 rebounds and shooting for 10 points.

Fayetteville’s freshman forward Charlie Coffman finished with 11 points, sinking five-of-10 attempts from the field.

Fayetteville’s senior guard Caleb Tipis finished with nine points to go along with six steals and five assists.

Coming off the Fayetteville bench to score eight points was senior guard Cayden Jones.

The Blue Jays were led in scoring by sophomore forward Nathan Lacy, who finished with 10 points.

Ripley’s Ty Fyffe finished with nine points.

The Rockets upped their overall record to 3-7 and their Southern Hills Athletic Conference record to 2-4 with their win at Ripley.

The Blue Jays dropped to an overall record of 1-9 and a SHAC record of 0-5 with their Jan. 5 loss.