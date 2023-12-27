Ruby Frances Eary, age 88, of Sardinia, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Saturday, December 23, 2023 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a retired, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #185 in Williamsburg, Ohio and the Sardinia Bible Baptist Church, currently attended the Sardinia Methodist Church and enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Ruby was born December 2, 1935 in New Hope, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert Earl and Hazel Ruby (Robinson) McIntosh. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her life partner of nearly 50 years – Thomas W. “Tom” Brinegar in 2014; one daughter – Deborah Gamble in 2014, one great grandson – Logan Kirker and eleven brothers and sisters – Earl Jr., Mary Ellen, Isabelle, Bill, Robert, Floyd, Richard, Gertrude, Gladys, Donald and Howard.

Ms. Eary is survived by one daughter – Tina Hill and husband John of Sardinia, Ohio; four grandchildren – Stephanie Coffman and husband John of Bethel, Ohio, Crystal Meadows and husband Jack of Wallingford, Kentucky, Brandy Captain and husband Ralph of Blue Creek, Ohio and Danielle Gamble of Deer Park, Ohio; thirteen great grandchildren; eleven great-great grandchildren; one son-in-law – Charles Gamble of Deer Park, Ohio and her fur baby – Milo.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 28, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Buford Cemetery in Buford, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Churn Creek Christian Union Church in Blue Creek, Ohio.

