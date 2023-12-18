Fayetteville’s Bradshaw named to All-Ohio Division VII Second Team

The Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association has announced the 2023 football All-Ohio teams, and there were two Western Brown Broncos earning All-Ohio Division III honors.

Western Brown senior wide receiver, Isaiah Smith, was named to the All-Ohio Division First Team.

Smith recorded a total of 2,088 receiving yards this past fall with 14 touchdown receptions. He was the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference leader in receiving yards for the season.

Western Brown junior quarterback, Brady Sutton, was named an All-Ohio Division III Honorable Mention. Sutton led the SBAAC in passing yards this past fall, recording 3,857 passing yards and throwing for 28 touchdowns.

Fayetteville-Perry junior Alex Bradshaw was named to the All-Ohio Division VII Second Defensive Team, recording 111 tackles (67 solo) this past fall.