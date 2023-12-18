Enoying a visit with Santa and the elves at First State Bank in Ripley on Dec. 9. Photo by Wade Linville

Young dulcimer players perform Christmas songs for the large crowd during the Ripley Community Christmas Concert held on Dec. 9. Photo by Wade Linville

People admire the Angel Tree at the Ripley Museum during the Ripley Christmas Home Tour on Dec. 10. Photo by Wade Linville

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Elementary School Song Birds perform for the large crowd during the Ripley Community Christmas Concert held on Dec. 9. Photo by Wade Linville

This year’s Ripley River Village Christmas weekend kicked off with the tree lighting ceremony at the Union Township Public Library on Dec. 8. Photo by Wade Linville

A crowd of approximately 200 gathered on Main Street in front of the Union Township Public Library for the Ripley River Village Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 8. Photo by Wade Linville

Local singer Harriett Groh and Centenary Methodist Church Pastor Chuck Reeves speak to the crowd during the Ripley Community Christmas Concert held Dec. 9. Photo by Wade Linville

Local choirs could be heard singing Christmas songs, Santa and his elves visited children at locations throughout town, and local stores provided free treats and special gift offers during a weekend filled with festivities in the small village of Ripley in southern Brown County. The calling was the annual Ripley River Village Christmas weekend celebration, an event that continues to draw crowds of people to the banks of the Ohio River to join the Ripley community as it brings in the holiday season each year.

Ripley River Village Christmas 2023 kicked off in traditional fashion on Dec. 8 with the tree lighting ceremony at the Union Township Public Library on lower Main Street and the start of the Friends of the Library book sale. Choirs made up of local students performed for a crowd of around 200 that gathered on Main Street for the tree lighting ceremony. There was also free hot chocolate, homemade cookies and a dulcimer concert at the Library Annex on Main Street.

Visitors could be seen snapping photos throughout the village, taking in the vast display of Christmas beauty that included John Parker Park Forest of Lights, the Angel Tree at the Ripley Museum, and the many local homes and businesses that decorated for this year’s River Village Christmas.

Following the tree lighting ceremony on the evening of Dec. 8, people gathered at Cohearts Riverhouse Restaurant on Front Street for the “Christmas with Harriett Groh” event that included a buffet and an ugly sweater contest.

Santa and his elves visited First State Bank in Ripley on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 9, taking gift orders from a number of local children.

Many made the trip to the Centenary Methodist Church on the morning of Dec. 9 for the “Buddy the Elf Buffet and Breakfast” that included noodles and toppers such as maple syrup, marshmallows, M&Ms, Pop-Tarts, and candy. There were also regular breakfast items available.

The Ripley Church of the Nazarene hosted the Christmas Craft Bazaar and Naz Cafe on Dec. 9, while people made their ways throughout town to shop the deals at local merchants that included the Olde Piano Factory, Barn Chicks, and Judith’s Antique Attic.

There was a Christmas Ornament Decorating Contest held at the Union Township Public Library in Ripley on Dec. 9, and Saturday’s events wrapped up with the popular Ripley Community Christmas Concert at the Centenary Methodist Church that featured local musicians, as well as choirs from local churches and schools.

Following local church services, Ripley Heritage hosted its Christmas Home Tour, an event in which people could purchase tickets to tour 10 historic and unique houses within the village.

Santa was back in town on Sunday, Dec. 10, visiting the Ohio Tobacco Museum on South Second Street.

Sunday’s River Village Christmas events were capped off with the Christmas Jazz Concert featuring Jazz Alive at the Library Annex, an event sponsored by the Friends of the Library.