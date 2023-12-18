Ripley’s Raquel Hackney runs into defensive pressure while driving to the hoop during Monday’s win over West Union. Photo by Wade Linville

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays and the West Union Lady Dragons took to the court in Ripley in search of their first win in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play this season on Dec. 11, and the Ripley girls refused to disappoint their home crowd of fans that came out to show support.

Both teams got off to a slow start with West Union leading 9-6 at the the end of the first period.

It was an assist by Ripley’s freshman guard Alyssa Fisher and a bucket by senior Kenlee Finn that cut the West Union lead to 9-8 early in the second quarter. The Lady Jays struggled with West Union’s full court defensive pressure, and the visiting Lady Dragons went on to outscore the Lady Jays 15-10 in the second quarter to hold a 24-16 lead heading into halftime break.

The Lady Jays rallied in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Dragons 16-5 in the frame to rise to a 32-29 advantage.

It was the big third quarter rally that gave the Lady Jays the boost they needed, as they were able to come away with a narrow 45-43 victory, a game in which they were outscored by West Union in three quarters of play.

Leading the way in scoring for the Lady Jays was Finn with 17 points, sinking five-of-10 shots from the field (two-of-four from three-point range) and connecting on five-of-eight attempts from the foul line. She also pulled down five rebounds, dished out three assists and had three steals.

Ripley sophomore Brooklyn Manning finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds, recording a double-double in Monday’s victory.

Brooke Sims led the Lady Jays on the boards with 17 rebounds while shooting for seven points.

Fisher finished with four points.

Callie Fultz, Jersey Fulton and Raquel Hackney contributed two points each for the Lady Jays.

The Lady Jays rose to 1-3 in SHAC play with Monday’s victory, and stood at an overall record of 2-3 for the season.

Their other win this season was a 43-38 non-league victory over Miami Valley Christian Academy in the season opener on Nov. 27. Manning led the way for Ripley in that win with 17 points.

The Lady Jays were scheduled to be at Huntington Ross for a non-league contest on Dec. 14, and they are back at home to host the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats for an SHAC battle on Dec. 16.