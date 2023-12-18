Jeff Fletcher of Brown County, Ohio passed away at the Indiana University Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at the age of 53, he lost the battle with cancer. Jeff was born to Brenda Kay (nee Fletcher) Fite in Georgetown, Ohio on Febraury 14, 1970.

Jeff is survived by his loving parents Brenda and Luther Fite of Bethel, Ohio; his caring siblings Christopher Fletcher of Sun City, Arizona, and Angela Fite of CIncinnati, Ohio; two adored nieces Briana and Brooklynn; Along with numerous cousins.

Jeff loved to hunt and fish.

Funeral Services will be held that the convenience of family.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.