Rich Mullins III, age 72, of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, November 18, 2023 at his mother’s home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rich was born February 3, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Ruth (Courts) Litzinger and the late Ausbey Richard Mullins Jr. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather – John Litzinger and stepmother – Vi Mullins.

Rich attended the Georgetown High School until his senior year, when he moved to Wheelersburg, Ohio. After graduation he attended Ohio University. He spent a lifetime in the construction industry as a self-employed home builder in Florida, for twenty years and then was employed as a project superintendent for the Jim Hunt Construction Company in Cincinnati, Ohio, for twenty five years. He enjoyed baseball, basketball, track, the Boy Scouts and hunting. Rich especially loved playing his guitar and, after retirement, he enjoyed making crafts and attending craft shows with his sister.

Rich is survived by his mother – Ruth (Courts) Litzinger of Georgetown, Ohio, one sister – April Mullins of Cold Spring, Kentucky; one brother – Randy Mullins of Georgetown, Ohio; one half-sister – Amy Mullins of Florida; two step-brothers – Randy and Merrill Taylor both of Florida; adopted brother – Andrew Mullins of Florida; two nephews – Gregg (Tammy) Mullins of Georgetown, Ohio and Quinton Mullins of Ripley, Ohio; one niece – Shana (Justin Sears) Mullins of Cincinnati, Ohio and several great nieces and nephews – Peyton Mullins, Ashley Mullins, Nolan Sears, Maxwell Mullins, Austin Mullins, Jennifer, Jackie, Amy, Monica and Clint. Rich loved spending time with his family and really enjoyed watching his nieces and nephews growing up.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 24, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Dan Pelzel will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will be in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

