Fayetteville’s Bradshaw named to All-Southwest Division VII First Team

The Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association has released its All-Southwest District football teams, and earning All-Southwest District Division III honors were five Western Brown Broncos.

Western Brown’s senior wide receiver, Isaiah Smith, has been named to the All-Southwest District Offensive First Team.

Smith recorded a total of 2,088 receiving yards this past fall season with 123 receptions and 14 receiving touchdowns.

Western Brown’s junior quarterback Brady Sutton has been named to the All-Southwest District Second Offensive Team. Sutton recorded 3,857 passing yards this past fall season with 292 completions off 459 attempts, passing for a total of 28 touchdowns. He also recorded 588 rushing yards.

Receiving All-Southwest District Division III Second Team Defensive honors was Western Brown sophomore linebacker Tye Spaulding. Spaulding recorded 135 tackles, 119 solo, this past fall, second in the SBAAC for most tackles.

Among those earning All-Southwest District Division VII First Team Defensive honors was Fayetteville-Perry junior Alex Bradshaw. Bradshaw recorded 111 tackles this past fall, 67 of those solo, as a leader on the field for the Rockets.

He provided big contributions on both sides of the ball for the Rockets, rushing for 276 yards and finishing with 152 receiving yards.

Named All-Southwest District Division III honorable mentions were Western Brown’s junior offensive lineman Damian Valdez and Western Brown’s senior offensive/defensive lineman William Pletz.