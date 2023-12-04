The 2023 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of volleyball all-stars pose with their awards. Front row, from the left, Ella Sunderman (Williamsburg), Madison Speeg (Williamsburg), Avery Neth (Williamsburg), Lauren Runyon (East Clinton), and Cheyenne Reed (East Clinton); Karsyn Jamison (East Clinton), Sydney Norton (Clermont Northeastern), Jenna Brown (Clermont Northeastern), Bella Bosley (Clermont Northeastern), Mya Amann (Clermont Northeastern), Hope Blankenbeckler (Blanchester), and Desiree Abbott (Blanchester). Photo by Wade Linville

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference handed out awards to this year’s high school volleyball First Team league all-stars, league champion teams, coaches of the year, and players of the year during its annual fall sports awards banquet held at Hamersville School, Nov. 8.

Finishing first in SBAAC American Division volleyball standings was the New Richmond Lady Lions with a league record of 9-1, followed by the Western Brown Lady Broncos in second at 8-2.

Receiving the SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of the Year Award was Wilmington senior Brynn Bryant. New Richmond’s Jeff Davis received the SBAAC American Division Volleyball Coach of the Year Award.

Among those receiving SBAAC American Division First Team awards were three Western Brown volleyball seniors – Cassidy Armstrong, Alyssa Campbell, and Olivia Fischer.

Earning American Division Second Team honors were Western Brown junior Christina Frye and Western Brown senior Lacey Patten.

Western Brown sophomore Bella Ernst was among the American Division honorable mentions.

The Williamsburg Lady Wildcats claimed the SBAAC National Division volleyball title with a perfect 12-0 league mark, followed by Clermont Northeastern in second place at 10-2.

The Georgetown Lady G-Men finished sixth of seven teams in the SBAAC National Division at 3-9.

The SBAAC National Division Volleyball Player of the Year Award went to Williamsburg senior Madison Speeg, and the National Division Coach of the Year Award went to Clermont Northeastern’s Emma Keough.

Earning SBAAC National Division Second Team honors were Georgetown sophomore Carolyn Edminsten and Georgetown senior Kori Williams.

Georgetown senior Laney Noffsinger was named a National Division honorable mention.