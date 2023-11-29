Kristina Marie Smith-Lemoine, age 51, of New Richmond, Ohio died Monday, November 27, 2023 at the Hospice of Cincinnati West in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a homemaker, loved her cats and hummingbirds and enjoyed camping and fishing. Kristina was born April 11, 1972 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Jerry Smith and wife Linda of Williamsburg, Ohio and Vicki (Newberry) Smith and husband Daniel Carlotta of Knoxville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother – Edna Smith and maternal grandparents – Vic Newberry and Marie Blanchard.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lemoine is survived by her husband – Joel Lemoine; one step-daughter- Olivia Lemoine; four brothers and sisters – Steven Smith and wife Tonia of Hamersville, Ohio, Shannon Smith of Goshen, Ohio, Samantha Harcourt of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Jeremy Smith of Williamsburg, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, December 2, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Eric Newberry will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com