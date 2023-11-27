Gaddis indicted on charges of rape, kidnapping, strangulation

Keith Christopher Laub, 51, of Batavia was indicted on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition by a Brown County grand jury on Nov. 2.

The indictment charges Laub with two counts of rape involving minor victims who were less than 13 years old at the time of the alleged sexual conduct dating back to Sept. 2-3 of this year.

The charge of gross sexual imposition also involved a minor less than 13 years of age at the time of the alleged sexual offense.

Laub is currently being held at Brown County Jail on a $1M cash only bond.

Also among those indicted on Nov. 2 in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas was Sandy Marie Gaddis, 38, of Mt. Orab. Gaddis was indicted on one count of rape (first degree felony), one count of kidnapping (first degree felony), felonious assault (second degree felony), one count of strangulation (third degree felony), one count of strangulation (fifth degree felony) and one count of abduction (third degree felony). The alleged offenses took place on or about Aug. 23 of this year. Gaddis is being held at Brown County Jail on no bond.

Other Nov. 2 indictments included:

Ryan Schuler, 19, of Georgetown, was indicted on two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance (second degree felonies) and two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person (fourth degree felonies).

Cruz Michael Beech Turner, 21, of Peebles, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (psilocyn/psilocybin, third degree felony), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (psilocyn/psilocybin, third degree felony), one count of trafficking in cocaine (third degree felony) one count of possession of cocaine (third degree felony), one count of trafficking in LSD (third degree felony), one count of possession of LSD (third degree felony), one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methylenedioxymethampetamine, fourth degree felony), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methylenedioxymethampetamine, fifth degree felony), one count of trafficking in drugs (ketamine, fifth degree felony) and one count of possession of drugs (ketamine, first degree misdemeanor).

Angela Denise Campbell, 53, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of felonious assault (second degree felony) for allegedly causing physical harm to William Eugene Geschwind on or about Sept. 25.

Tyler James Slone, 24, of Fayetteville, was indicted on one count of burglary (second degree felony), three counts of breaking and entering (fifth degree felonies), one count of theft from a person in a protected class (fifth degree felony), one count of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance (third degree felony), one count of grand theft (fourth degree felony), and two counts of theft (fifth degree felonies).

Jackie Nahrgang, 32, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (fifth degree felony) and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony).