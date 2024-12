The U.S. Grant Homestead Association will host another annual Christmas Home Tour on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Starting at the U.S. Grant Boyhood Home on 219 E. Grant Ave in Georgetown, Ohio, enjoy a self-guided tour of beautiful homes around Georgetown from 1-5pm. Cost is $10 per person. We have at least 6 homes this year, so it’s sure to be a fun event with different generations and styles of homes. For more information please visit our website: www.usgrantboyhoodhome.org