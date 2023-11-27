The Brown County Genealogical Society recently held its 2023 Fall Luncheon, with 35 people attending. The first speaker was Peggy Mills-Warner who gave an emotional and riveting speech on the Gist Settlements in Brown and Highland Counties. Howard McClain also spoke about the Reverend John Rankin and the history of the Rankin House.

Peggy Warner related her heritage as a 6th generation descendant of the freed slaves of Samuel Gist who were brought to Ohio in 1819. Her story starts with Lot No. 22 of Eagle Township, which her Great, Great, Great, Grandmother Betty was given to her 3 children: Sally, Izzy, Harriet, and Peggy’s Great Great Grandfather, Anthony. She then followed through the direct lineage of Anthony to the 8th generation of today: her 3 grandchildren: Ayanna, Elijah, and Theo.

Peggy also related the story of Samuel Gist’s life. Having been born in Bristol, England, an orphan raised in the St. Elizabeth Hospital, until he was brought to America and Hanover County, Virginia. Peggy shared pictures of Gould Hill where Samuel Gist worked then later owned. She explained her interest in starting the 1st Gist Gatherings in 1999 with only 99 people who attended. The next year more gathered until the largest gathering was 150—all descendants of the slaves who labored on the Gist Plantations.

The Gatherings are still happening today every other year. Several pictures of gatherings through the years were displayed. Peggy admitted that she thinks there are 20 times more descendants to be found. She told us how the goal of receiving national recognition was very important to the group, as because of this all 3 settlements: Penn Township, Eagle Township, and Scott Township have historical markers from the State of Ohio. The latest recognition was the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom Award which both Scott and Eagle Township received for the Underground Railroad history found in each of the 2 settlements.

Donna Skinner, Lineage Society Chairperson, also presented this year’s Lineage Society plaques. Pat O’Connor, Cathy Trumble, and Bruce Jones were all presented with First Families plagues. To achieve First Family status, each had to prove that they were descended from families that arrived in Brown County before 1921. Pat, Cathy, and Bruce each gave a short speech about their respective families. Cathy Trumble was also awarded plaques for Century Families (family here for 100 consecutive years), and Settlers and Builders.

Cathy Trumble also discussed how to trace your family tree. “You start with yourself. List full (including maiden) name, spouse, children. Then parents, all dates, siblings, then grandparents. Get all the info you can possibly gather, then start filling in the blanks. Get all documentation such as birth certificates and wedding licenses. Copies of obituaries are gold! Lots of info. Death certificates also have lots of information. Local genealogy societies have census records and lots more.”

To reach the Brown County Genealogical Society you can call 937-378-2746, or send an email to br.co.genealogy@gmail.com. Their address is 200 E. Cherry St., Georgetown, OH 45121, in the old County Jail Building, and they are open Thursday and Saturdays from noon to 5pm.