The Fayetteville FFA attended the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana Nov. 1-4. At the convention, the chapter was recognized as a National 3 Star Chapter. Along with that honor, three of our members received their American Degree. This is the highest degree that can be earned in the FFA.

This degree is a testament to their commitment and hard work within their SAE and the FFA. Cheyenne Adkins, MaKenna Holden, and Kennedy Short received the American Degree. We are incredibly proud of our members and their achievements. When the chapter was not in session, they attended a Lainey Wilson concert featuring Dillon Carmichael, toured the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Lincoln Tech, and attended the World’s Toughtest Rodeo. Fayetteville FFA looks forward to convention every year.