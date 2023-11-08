Sherry Staten, 66, of Ash Ridge, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at the Mt. Orab Mercy Medical Center. She was born April 18, 1957 in Clearwater, FL to the late Charles and Lula Jean (Turnbill) Ingram. She loved camping and spending time with her family and her dogs.

Sherry is survived by her loving husband Kim Staten; children, Misty Staten, Christopher “Cooter” Staten (Nicole Michael), Charles Brock Staten (Peggy Jordan) all of Ash Ridge; brothers; David (Anna) Ingram of Corbin, KY and Chuck Ingram; grandchildren, Alexis Staten (Bill Rinear), Gracie Staten (Alex Sherman), Lillian Staten and Hailey Staten; great grandchildren, Memphis and Ezekiel;

niece, Jacqueline Ingram; nephew, Ethan Ingram as well as her camp family.

Sherry will be cremated. There are no services planned at this time.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is caring for the family.

