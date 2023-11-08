Sherri Marie McMillion, age 45, of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, October 29, 2023 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Sherri was born July 8, 1978 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Linda Ann (Will) Mattingly. Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents – Jack and Iris Totten and two uncles – Bob and Bruce Will.

Mrs. McMillion is survived by her husband of 27 years – Tinker McMillion whom she married March 18, 1996; one daughter – Marissa Dees and husband Justin of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one son – Austin McMillion of Festus, Missouri; two granddaughters – Maddix and Hadley Dees; one brother – Ronald Polston and wife Michelle of Bethel, Ohio; one niece; one nephew; one great nephew and one uncle – Steve Will of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Sunday, November 12, 2023 from 3:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio.