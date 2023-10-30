The Georgetown G-Men faced the Felicity-Franklin Cardinals in a league game on Oct. 10 at the Brian Grant Stadium on Vern Hawkins Field in Georgetown. The G-Men clinched the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division soccer title for the fourth year in a row with their victory over the Cardinals.

Senior Jayson Marks scored the first goal for Georgetown in the first half.

An “own goal” was scored by Felicity in the first half as well, making the score 2-0 (Georgetown) at halftime.

Felicity scored 28 minutes into the second half, then Georgetown senior Trevor Ellis fired for a goal, making the score 3-1 in favor of Georgetown.

Georgetown head coach, Grant Loudon was proud of his G-Men’s effort against Felicity.

“It was a good league game between two teams battling some injuries. I believe Felicity lost their key scorer earlier in the season, and we also lost Jaxson Marks to an injury at the CNE game on Monday, Oct. 9,” said Loudon.

Cole Hudson (Sophomore) has started to shine. He has seven goals and one assist this season and will be “The Guy” next year to drive the offense, according to Loudon.

“We have five freshmen either starting or playing substantial minutes for us as we rebuild for a very young team next season. The young guys have stepped up big as the season has progressed. A solid defensive effort was made by the center backs, (senior Tyson Ellis and junior Austin Miles),” said Loudon.