Georgetown’s Elizabeth Cahall had an eighth place overall finish of 76 runners with a time of 20:36 at this year’s OHSAA SW District Division III Cross Country Championship Meet. Photo provided

After capturing the SBAAC National Division girls cross country title to cap off the regular season, the Georgetown Lady G-Men advanced to the OHSAA Division III Regional Cross Country Championship Meet with a fourth place finish in the district championships. From the left, head coach Mike McHenry, Arianna Harbottle, Gemma Burrows, Lizzy Cahall, Autumn Sanders, Alexis Corbin, Lydia Klump, and Ariel Riddle. Photo provided

Three Brown County schools competed in the OHSAA Southwest District cross country championships on Oct. 21 at Voice of America Park in West Chester.

After claiming the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division title to cap off the regular cross country season, the Georgetown Lady G-men competed in the OHSAA Southwest District Division III championship race at Voice of America Park. They were led by junior Elizabeth “Lizzy“ Cahall. Cahall had an eighth place overall finish of 76 runners with a time of 20:36. Following Cahall to the finish line was Georgetown sophomore Lydia Klump, finishing 27th with a time of 22:09.

Next in line for Lady G-men were junior Autumn Sanders, finishing 33rd with a time of 22:52, junior Ariel Riddle, finishing 36th with a time of 23:11, and freshman Gemma Burrows, finishing 48th with a time of 24:45.

These top five finishes allowed the Lady G’s to clinch fourth place, which allows them to advance to regionals.

Georgetown senior Jacob Faught competed in the Division III 5K boys’ race, and finished seventh with a time of 17:17.

Faught will advance to the OHSAA Regional Championship. Faught will enter the championship with a personal record of 16:50, and is seeded to claim the final qualifying spot for state (16th place).