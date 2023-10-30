Caryhl Brierly Swanger, 86, of Ripley, OH, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2023 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, OH. She was born January 8, 1937 in Sardis, KY to the late Arthur D. and Pauline (Ross) Brierly. She was a homemaker and a member of the Ripley Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband George Swanger; son Charlie Swanger; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Caryhl is survived by her children, Janet Crawford of Ripley and Nick Swanger (Sissy) of Ripley; grandson, Jordan Swanger (Cynthia Bennett) of Ripley; 3 great grandchildren, Rian, Reece and Rexton and sister, Garnett Wisby of Feesburg.

Caryhl will be cremated. There will be no services. Inurnment will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville. The Meeker Funeral Home is caring for the family.

