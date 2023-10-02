Daniel Lee Moellmann, age 73, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Friday, September 29, 2023 in an auto accident in Mt. Orab, Ohio. He was a butcher for Meijer in Milford, Ohio, a United States Army veteran, 30 year member of the Masonic F&AM 6th District of Southern Ohio and past master of the Buckeye Masonic Lodge F&AM #150 and the Goshen Masonic Lodge F&AM #119 as well as an avid hunter. Dan was born October 18, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Carl Wilber and Ethel Irene (Huggins) Moellmann. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Curtis Moellmann.

Mr. Moellmann is survived by his loving wife of 25 years– Barbara Sue (Whitt) Moellmann whom he married February 1, 1998; four daughters – Danielle Moellmann-Egner and husband Ryan of Mason, Ohio, Natalie Mosteller of Miamisburg, Ohio, Abigail Harvey of Monroe, Ohio and Samantha Mosteller of Summerside, Ohio and eight grandchildren – Lily and Zoey Egner, Mary East, Ben, Ian and Cecilia Harvey and Isabella and Lydia Mosteller.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio with Masonic Rites and Military Honors. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com