Patrick Michael Cowan, age 53, of Sardinia, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly early Monday morning, October 2, 2023 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born June 18, 1970 in Cincinnati, Ohio son of the late Guy Michael Cowan and Judi Naylor, of Sardinia..

Pat worked as a heavy equipment operator for DJ Drew Co. and was a 1988 Eastern High School Graduate. He loved motorcycles and hunting.

In addition to his mother, other surviving family members are his daughters-Brittany (Brandon) Wallace, Peebles,OH & Megan (Justin) Ratliff, Winchester,OH; grandchildren- Hunter, Elaina, Branson, Corbin, Memphis, Everly, Lincoln, & Monroe; his brothers- Justin Cowan, Brian Cowan, Casey Cowan, & Kelley Cowan; and his ever faithful companion- Jethro.

In addition to his father, Pat was preceded in death by his granddaughter- Ruby Alizabeth Ratliff.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the Edgington Funeral Home, 17 East Main Street, Mowrystown, Ohio with Chaplain Bonnie Bohn officiating. The Family will receive friends from 10 AM to 11 AM, Thursday, Oct. 5, at Edgington Funeral Home.

Contributions in Pat's memory may be made to the Edgington Funeral Home to assist the family with all of these sudden expenses.