Home Special Publications Salute to the Hands that Feed Us 2023 Special Publications Salute to the Hands that Feed Us 2023 September 27, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Georgetown broken clouds enter location 66 ° F 67.4 ° 63.3 ° 76 % 2.9mph 75 % Wed 81 ° Thu 79 ° Fri 83 ° Sat 84 ° Sun 72 ° Popular Articles 2022 Brown County Football Preview August 25, 2022 Loans available to businesses, non-profits March 20, 2020 Latest Brown County closings March 19, 2020 Brown County Courthouse changes March 18, 2020 ODOT Meeting cancelled March 16, 2020