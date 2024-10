People gathered in the Aberdeen Community Park on Sept. 16 for the village’s second annual First Responders Recognition Event. Photo by Wade Linville

Aberdeen hosted its second annual First Responders Event on Sept. 16 in the Aberdeen Community Park.

Activities included an obstacle course, bouncy houses, live demonstrations, and access to emergency vehicles.

In attendance were members of the Aberdeen Fire Department, Aberdeen Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Brown County Communications Center, Brown County Health Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and Air Evac.