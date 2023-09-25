The Mt. Orab Police Department and Colonial Post and Fence teamed up on Sept. 16 to complete the installation of a new basketball hoop at Moler Mobile Home Park in Mt. Orab.
It took a great deal of teamwork to get the new hoop and backboard installed.
Colonial Post and Fence provided manpower in addition to a monetary donation. The Village of Mt. Orab Street Department also helped with the installation of the new basketball hoop.
Proceeds from the Mt. Orab Police Department’s annual Father/Daughter Dance were used to help fund the project.