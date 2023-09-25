The Mt. Orab Police Department and Colonial Post and Fence teamed up on Sept. 16 to complete the installation of a new basketball hoop at Moler Mobile Home Park in Mt. Orab. Photo provided

The Mt. Orab Police Department and Colonial Post and Fence teamed up on Sept. 16 to complete the installation of a new basketball hoop at Moler Mobile Home Park in Mt. Orab.

It took a great deal of teamwork to get the new hoop and backboard installed.

Colonial Post and Fence provided manpower in addition to a monetary donation. The Village of Mt. Orab Street Department also helped with the installation of the new basketball hoop.

Proceeds from the Mt. Orab Police Department’s annual Father/Daughter Dance were used to help fund the project.