Robin Marie Purdy, age 37, of Sardinia, OH, went home to heaven, Sunday, September 3, 2023 after a year of living with colon cancer.

She was born on October 17, 1985 in Georgetown, Ohio, to Andrew Mark and Sandra Kay (Ellis) Purdy, Sardinia, OH.

Robin was a 2004 graduate of Eastern High School, a 2008 graduate from Miami University in Oxford, and earned a Masters in Education from Ohio Dominican University in 2011. A lifelong learner, in 2020, she also received her TESOL endorsement (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages). In 2019 Robin traveled to Morocco as a recipient of the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Scholarship.

Outside of her passion for learning, Robin loved to read, write, dance, travel, and bask in the sunshine wherever she was. But more than anything else, she loved her family, friends, students, church, and community. She poured her heart and soul into those she knew and loved, and she was beloved by many.

In addition to her parents, Robin is survived by her husband, Ricardo Ullón and step-son, Gabriel Ullón, San Cristóbal, Ecuador; sister, Randal (Todd) McClimans, Milford, OH; brother, Rhett (Alisha) Purdy, Knoxville, TN; two beloved nephews, Vaughn Michael and Ward Martin McClimans; maternal grandmother, Mary Alice Ellis and paternal grandparents, Vaughn and Roberta Purdy, all of Sardinia; mother-in-law, Marina Ramirez, Perris, CA; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and students.

Robin was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jimmy Ralph Ellis.

Friends will be received at the church on Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Memorial Services will be held at Sardinia Hope Church, 105 S. Main St., Sardinia, Monday, September 11, 2023 at 10:00 am with Rev. James Schroeder and Rev. Greg Inboden officiating. Brunch will follow the service. Private interment for immediate family will follow at Sardinia Cemetery.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robin’s memory may be made to Fight Colorectal Cancer, 134 Park Central Square, Suite 210, Springfield, MO 65806 (fightcolorectalcancer.org).

