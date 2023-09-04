The heart of Georgetown witnessed a spectacular celebration on August 25 as the ribbon cutting event for the newly renovated Hometown Boutique and Wild Honey Boutique spaces took center stage. Hosted by the esteemed Brown County Chamber of Commerce, the event marked a significant milestone for these twin boutiques and the vibrant local community.

At 6PM on August 25th, a crowd of excited residents, fashion enthusiasts, and community leaders gathered at 118 N. Main Street to partake in the joyous occasion. The event was brought to life with the official ribbon cutting ceremony, overseen by the Brown County Chamber of Commerce representatives, signifying the remarkable transformation of both Hometown Boutique and Wild Honey Boutique.

The renovation of these two boutique spaces has breathed new life into Main Street’s retail scene. Both Hometown Boutique and Wild Honey Boutique have emerged as sophisticated and inviting destinations for trendy, yet affordable clothing for kids and women. The updated interiors reflect each boutique’s unique personality, while maintaining a cohesive sense of modern aesthetics. Throughout the evening, attendees had the opportunity to explore the refreshing spaces, indulge in delicious, sweet treat bites, and shop all of the new arrivals.