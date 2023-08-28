Amie Nicole Baumbach, age 47, of Ripley, Ohio died Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at her Aunt’s residence in Georgetown, Ohio. She had been employed at Kroger for fifteen years. Amie was born May 27, 1976 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Sharon (Smith) Cahall and the late Rick Watson.

She is survived by her mother – Sharon Cahall of Ripley, Ohio; her husband – Jeremy Baumbach; her aunt – Becky Smith of Georgetown, Ohio; her uncle – John Smith of Georgetown, Ohio and cousins – Angie Deisch and husband Dave, Tanya Green, Jeremy Smith, Cameron Smith, Elizabeth Smith, Jessica Smith, Allison Smith, Matthew Smith and Mark Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 29. 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Dave Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.

