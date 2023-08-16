I had a lot more confidence in saying the Reds would make the playoffs about 2 weeks ago, but I think we all need to take a deep breath. What is that statement from Anger Management?…Goosfraba? I think we all could say it a few times and calm down before writing this team off just yet. As it stands, the Reds have a record of 62-58. They are a 0.5 game back from being in the playoffs in a wildcard spot, along with being 3.5 games back of the Brewers in the National League Central. While we all are scoreboard watching the Brewers and Cubs, we need to be keeping a close eye on the Phillies, Giants, Marlins, and Diamondbacks as well. With many significant players returning this month, I expect to see things really turnaround in the next two weeks.

It’s Time…

It’s time to have the tough conversation. As much as I love Tyler Stephenson, I think the past week or so has solidified who our best option behind the plate really is…And unfortunately, it is not Tyler Stephenson. In limited playing time, Luke Maile is batting .252 with 5 homeruns. His ability to frame pitches and his arm was a big reason the Reds were able to come home with a series victory in Pittsburgh. I hate to see Tyler Stephenson struggle like he has this year. He only has 3 hits since July 30th. Tyler batted .319 last season, along with .286 in 2021, and .294 in 2020. I believe he is just having a bad year and will soon be back to form, but now that we are in a playoff push, it’s time for a more even split between our two catchers.

Matt’s Schedule Watch

Reds Next 3 Opponents: Guardians, Blue Jays, Angels

Cubs Next 3 Opponents: White Sox, Royals, Tigers (Easy schedule)

Brewers Next 3 Opponents: Dodgers, Rangers, Twins (Yikes)

Phillies Next 3 Opponents: Blue Jays, Nationals, Giants

Giants Next 3 Opponents: Rays, Braves, Phillies (Yikes)

Marlins Next 3 Opponents: Astros, Dodgers, Padres (Yikes)

Bengals Preseason Analysis

Football season is upon us at last! I am more than looking forward to Sunday recliner time along with tuning into football games all day (other than the whole YouTube TV fiasco, I despise streaming). While it was only preseason, it was great to finally watch a game, along with seeing some of our young players get some snaps. While the score ended at 36-19 in favor of Green Bay, I never put much thought into the final score during August games. We are now less than a full month away from our first game clash with the Browns on September 10th, so it is only right to take a look at our weekly positives and negatives!

Positives

Andrei Iosivas is going to be special. The new wide receiver had 4 catches for 50 yards and has proven throughout camp that he was a “steal” for Cincinnati in the sixth round. His ability to find the ball will land him a spot on the roster for this season.

Chase Brown showed off his ability to catch the ball in the backfield, while racking up 3 receptions for 33 yards.

Tycen Anderson made his mark on the game with 2 interceptions including a pick-6. Among all defenders in all first week preseason games, he had the highest defensive grade and coverage grade…Talk about making an impact!

Negatives