A Ripley man has been indicted on charges of kidnapping, rape, and gross sexual imposition involving a minor.

Nicholas James Vaughn, 24, was indicted by a Brown County grand jury on July 13 on one count of kidnapping (first degree felony), two counts of rape (first degree felonies) and three counts of gross sexual imposition (third degree felonies).

According to court documents, Vaughn allegedly removed the minor victim “from the place where she was found or restrained her of liberty for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity” on or about Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with the victim who was less than 10 years of age, resulting in charges of kidnapping, rape and gross sexual imposition being filed against him.

Vaughn is being held at Brown County Jail on a $750,000 cash only bond.