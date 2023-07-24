Marlene Kay (nee Swango) Waddle of Fayetteville, OH. Gone to be with the Lord on July 18, 2023, at the age of 74. Born on April 28, 1949, in Dillsboro, IN. Beloved wife of 56 years to Terry Wayne Waddle. Loving mother of Cheryl (Don) Waggoner, Bill (Traci) Waddle, Kenny (Kim) Waddle and Gary (Amy) Waddle. Caring grandmother of Ashley (Alex) Demchak, Annie Hemmerle, Ryan Symanietz, Ethan Waddle, Izabella Waddle, Cheyanne Waddle, Ben Amburgey, Tarah Amburgey, Katie Waggoner and the late Donald Waggoner. Proud great-grandmother of Vera Christy and Roselyn Sparks. Dear sister of Gloria Swango, Henry Swango, LeeAnn Blum and the late Doug Swango and Calvin Swango. Cherished daughter of the late Lee Russell and Martha L. (nee Harness) Swango. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Friends will be received from 11 AM to 1 PM on Tuesday, July 25 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services will begin at 1 PM on Tuesday. Interment, Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, OH. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Marlene Waddle to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203