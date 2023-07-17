The new Jail Break Inn is located on Third Street in downtown Ripley. Photo by Wade Linville

Inside of Jail Break Inn are Ripley’s historic jail cells, recently renovated to sleep extra guests at the new Airbnb. Photo by Wade Linville

People gathered for the grand opening of Jail Break Inn in Ripley on July 10. Photo by Wade Linville

From boating on the Ohio River to touring its popular historic sites; the village of Ripley attracts many visitors during its annual tourist season that runs through the spring, summer and early fall. But those who have attempted to plan a stay in Ripley, or southern Brown County in general, in recent years may have struggled to find desirable lodging. Thanks to Brian and Missy Jimison, owners of the new Jail Break Inn Airbnb on Third Street in Ripley, the search for lodging in Ripley just got easier.

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Jail Break Inn, located at 14 N. Third Street in Ripley, on July 10.

“Thank you to everyone who has come out and followed us on this journey and supported us,” Missy Jimison said during Monday’s grand opening.

“We love this area, we love Brown County, and we want more people to experience it,” she added.

Once the location of Ripley’s historic jail and village administration building, the Jimisons chose to keep some of the pieces of history at the old jail to make for a unique vacation rental experience, including the old jail cells that haven’t been used to house inmates for around 50 years.

Jail Break Inn is equipped with three bedrooms, four beds, one bath, two jail cells and houses six guests.

According to Missy Jimison, Jail Break Inn actually opened for business a couple of weeks ago and two groups have already stayed at the inn – one group from Ripley and the other from Australia.

Enjoy modern comfort at Jail Break Inn while exploring Ripley’s rich history with the Airbnb that includes free wireless internet, flat screen televisions with Roku, a game room with a pool table and ping pong table, a kitchen equipped with cooking basics (dishes and silverware), as well as complimentary coffee and snacks.

Jail Break Inn is within walking distance of Ripley’s designated outdoor recreation area (DORA) and Front Street where the multi-million dollar Freedom Landing boat dock is to be constructed.

“Our family loves to travel and we love staying in Airbnb’s when we go different places, and we always just thought it would be neat to have someplace like that here in Brown County. We know that there are not many lodging places in Brown County, just in general, and we want to give people a different option,” said Jimison.

Missy Jimison, of Russellville, is the former president/CEO of the Brown County Chamber of Commerce.

Look for the new Jail Break Inn to be featured in our upcoming Seasons Magazine.

You can book a stay at Jail Break Inn online by visiting www.jailbreakinn.com.