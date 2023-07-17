Kurt Spiller of the Ripley Boat Club has announced the 2023 scholarships that were given to students from each of the Brown County high schools.

“The Ripley Boat Club would like to announce and congratulate the winners of the 2022-2023 school year. Each of the following recipients were awarded a scholarship in the amount of 500.00 and a winner was chosen from all 5 high schools and the Career Center as well. Each winner and their parents were also given a free dinner at the Ripley Boat Club.” said Spiller.

This year’s recipients were as follows:

Keegan Wireman from Fayetteville-Perry High School. Wireman will be attending the University of Cincinnati and continuing his education in Mechanical Engineering.

McKinzie Dotson, from Georgetown High School. Dotson will be attending Mt. Saint Joseph with a major in Biology to be a Physician’s Assistant.

Mallory Dotson from Eastern High Sch0ol. Dotson will be attending Taylor University in Indiana and her major will be Multimedia Journalism.

Isaac Burnhardt from Western Brown High School. Burnhardt will be attending the University of Cincinnati majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Emily Teague from Southern Hills Career and Technical Center. Teague will be studying in the Equestrian field.

Allie Rosselot, Rosselot was the recipient of Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School.

“The money was raised through our Golf Outing that we host in September at Buttermilk Golf Course in Georgetown. We started the scholarships to recognize High School Seniors for their accomplishments and goals in the upcoming future,” said Spiller. “We chose to include all the High Schools and The Career Center to show our support for all the schools in the county. In the future we would like to include more schools if it is feasible. We appreciate the support we get from other towns in our county, and it is a pay it forward type of deal.”

“We do this to help young adults that have achieved great things during their time in High School. Hoping they can better their lives and help the world become a better place,” said Spiller.

The Ripley Boat Club was started in 1954. This marks its 69th year, making this community fixture the oldest business in Ripley.