Taking first place in this year’s Brown County Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing was Georgetown Eagles Team No. 2.

The Brown County Chamber hosted its highly anticipated annual golf outing on June 9 at the scenic Friendly Meadows Golf Course. The event witnessed an overwhelming response from the community, with 21 teams and a remarkable turnout of more than 20 dedicated volunteers.

The golf outing brought together local business owners, professionals, and community members for a day of friendly competition and networking in support of the Chamber’s initiatives. The event aimed to raise funds that would contribute to the growth and development of the Chamber’s future projects.

Thanks to the collective efforts of the participating teams, volunteers, and community members, the Brown County Chamber Golf Outing surpassed all expectations by raising over $10,000. These funds will be utilized to support future chamber initiatives, focusing on fostering business growth, promoting local entrepreneurship, and enhancing the overall economic landscape of Brown County.

“The Brown County Chamber Golf Outing has been a tremendous success once again, thanks to the incredible support from our community,” said Adrianne Moran, President/CEO of the Brown County Chamber. “We are thrilled with the funds raised, and we are excited to put them towards our upcoming initiatives that will benefit local businesses and drive economic development in our county.”

The Brown County Chamber extends its sincere gratitude to all the teams, volunteers, sponsors, and community members who contributed to the success of the golf outing. Their unwavering support and commitment to the Chamber’s mission have played an instrumental role in building a thriving business community in Brown County.

For more information about the Brown County Chamber and its upcoming events and initiatives, please visit https://www.browncountyohiochamber.com/.