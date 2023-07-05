Nine indicted on charges by Brown County grand jury

David R. Heisler, 67, of Peebles, is facing felony charges that include rape of a minor in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas. Heisler was indicted by a Brown County grand jury on June 20 on two counts of rape involving a victim who was less than 10 years of age (first degree felony), and four counts of gross sexual imposition (third degree felonies).

The alleged incidents that led to the charges of rape and gross sexual imposition date from on or about June 24, 2020 to June 24, 2022.

Other June 20 grand jury indictments in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas included:

Thomas Ray Maines, 45, of Ripley, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Devin D. Botner, 21, of Loveland, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (etizolam, second degree felony), one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs with a specification of being a major drug offender (first degree felony), two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs with a specification for possessing a firearm in a drug case (second degree felonies), and two counts of having weapons while under disability (third degree felony).

Michael Watson Forshey, 39, of West Union, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Keith Michael Allender, 41, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Scott M. Reynolds, 50, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Damon Baker, 38, of Aberdeen, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering (fifth degree felony), and one count of misdemeanor theft (first degree misdemeanor).

Dylan Matthew Jennings, 28, of Felicity, was indicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability (third degree felonies), and three counts of arson (fourth degree felonies).

Kaimana Anthony Stivers, 22, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (fifth degree felony).