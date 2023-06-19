Just in time for Memorial Day, banners and American flags honoring veterans from Byrd Township were installed in Decatur. Forty banners and flags were placed on utility poles throughout the village and include Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Cold War and Global War on Terrorism veterans. Among the veterans are Donald Jodrey, a World War II Army Bronze Star awardee; Charles Moore, a World War II Army Air Corps POW; Charles Rickey, a Korean War Navy pilot awarded two Air Medals, Ralph Lay, a Vietnam War Army Purple Heart awardee; and our youngest veteran, Zachary Huff, who recently retired after a 20-year Army career.

The banner committee included Danny Gray, Dick Gray, Erin Gray, Doug and Missy Day, Gary Embrey, and Rebecca Rickey. The banners were produced by T and F Signs in Maysville, KY. The banners and flags were installed by the following volunteers from the Byrd Township Fire Department: Chief Marty Pfeffer, Scott Bengtson, Sam Byrd, Jared Huff, Deron Jodrey, Dylan Scott, Quinton Scott, Bradley Souder, and Travis Souder.